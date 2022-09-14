x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Melba man killed in vehicle rollover

While taking a curve in the road, the driver went off the right shoulder, causing the vehicle to roll, according to Idaho State Police.
Credit: KTVB
File image of an Idaho State Police patrol car.

BOISE, Idaho — A Melba man was killed in a car crash Tuesday night after his car left the roadway and rolled.

Around 6:44 p.m., the 28-year-old driver was driving westbound in a Honda Accord, on Warren Spur Road in Canyon County. While taking a curve in the road, the driver went off the right shoulder, causing the vehicle to roll, according to Idaho State Police (ISP).

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was declared deceased at the scene. Police have notified next of kin.

The incident is being investigated by ISP.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Daily 7 newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Being Buster Bronco: the inside scoop on Boise State's mascot

Before You Leave, Check This Out