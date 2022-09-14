Melba man killed in vehicle rollover

While taking a curve in the road, the driver went off the right shoulder, causing the vehicle to roll, according to Idaho State Police.

BOISE, Idaho — A Melba man was killed in a car crash Tuesday night after his car left the roadway and rolled.

Around 6:44 p.m., the 28-year-old driver was driving westbound in a Honda Accord, on Warren Spur Road in Canyon County. While taking a curve in the road, the driver went off the right shoulder, causing the vehicle to roll, according to Idaho State Police (ISP).

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was declared deceased at the scene. Police have notified next of kin.

The incident is being investigated by ISP.

