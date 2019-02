MELBA, Idaho — One man was killed in a car wreck in Melba Sunday night.

The crash happened at 10:53 p.m. on State Highway 78 just west of Givens Hot Springs.

Idaho State Police says 45-year-old Vincente Acosta-Angeles of Melba was driving east when his Ford Focus went off the right shoulder. The car rolled, ejecting Acosta-Angeles from the driver's seat.

Acosta-Angeles died at the scene, police say. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash blocked the highway for about three hours.