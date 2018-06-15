BOISE - The "Meat the Need" food drive is happening today at five Albertsons stores across the Treasure Valley.

They are looking for goods to provide meals for the Boise Rescue Mission's four emergency shelters, as well as hygiene products and other goods.

Boise Rescue Mission CEO Bill Roscoe says summertime is when the need is the greatest.

"In the summertime in Idaho, people are out having a lot of fun and they forget at the rescue mission we're serving 1,000 meals a day with 450 to 500 in beds every single night. We need the help in the summer just like the winter," said Roscoe.

The Boise Rescue Mission is the largest nonprofit provider of services to homeless people in Idaho and serves 41 percent of the homeless men, women and children in the state.

