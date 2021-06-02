McDonald's looking to hire 500 workers during drive-thru hiring event

Local McDonald's are hosting a drive-up hiring event Wednesday from noon until 6 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — If you are looking for a job, Treasure Valley McDonald's are looking to hire 500 new team members.



They are hosting a drive-up hiring event Wednesday from noon until 6 p.m.



You can just drive up to locations and get an interview on the spot.



McDonald's is offering a minimum starting wage of $13 an hour.

Job seekers can text 'apply' to 36453 to start an application.



Restaurants throughout southern Idaho are looking hire 1,000+ team members.



In addition to visiting the select Treasure Valley McDonald's locations on June 2 for drive-up hiring, all locations will have people available for interviews on site.

You can also visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.



Drive-Up hiring locations

7222 W. Overland Rd., Boise

1375 Broadway Ave., Boise

3100 E. Magic View Dr., Meridian

148 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa



McDonald's says their restaurants have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These measures include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures and training.





