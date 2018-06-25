MCCALL -- A McCall woman was killed Sunday after police say she lost control of her pickup and wrecked into a building.

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Idaho 55 in McCall.

According to Idaho State Police, 61-year-old Cherie Crandall was headed north on the highway near Lenora Street when she drifted across the southbound lane. Crandall's Dodge Dakota went up on the sidewalk, then smashed into The McCall Store.

The shop was closed at the time. Crandall was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's McCall, but died from her injuries.

The woman was not wearing her seatbelt when the wreck happened, police say. The crash remains under investigation.

