McCall Winter Carnival announces for changes for 2021

Organizers say the essence of the Winter Carnival will remain unchanged, however, many events will be altered to keep the public safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Carnival-goers can expect to enjoy snow sculptures, vendors, family fun, outdoor recreation and the small-town charm of McCall.



"At its core," said McKenzie Kraemer with the McCall Area Chamber, "Winter Carnival was started to get people outside, break the cabin fever, and build community. This is exactly what you will find this year, and something we could all definitely use."



Some things will look different in 2021. The Children's Torchlight Parade, Mardi Gras Parade, firework shows, beer garden, and Main Stage music will all be put on hold due to COVID-19.



"While we know it is disappointing to not be able to host these events," said Kraemer, "they are simply going to have to wait until we are clear of the pandemic."



Large gatherings are not permitted, however, there will be plenty to do.