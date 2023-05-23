McCall issues Travel Advisory for Memorial Day weekend

The City of McCall has issued a Travel Advisory ahead of Memorial Day weekend - as travelers are advised to utilize detour routes.

MCCALL, Idaho — As Memorial Day weekend rapidly approaches, the City of McCall is issuing a travel advisory for travelers.

In a statement released on Tuesday, McCall officials said due to ongoing road construction on certain sections of the main route, travelers can expect detour routes to the east side of Payette Lake and Ponderosa State Park in McCall, Idaho.

The advisory stated that the detour routes are for all vehicles, but especially those hauling camper trailers or other heavy, oversized equipment.

"It is essential to plan ahead and use alternate routes to ensure a smooth and enjoyable travel experience," read the statement.

Recommended detour routes:

Krahn Lane:

Krahn Lane, located just off Highway 55, provides a convenient alternative for those heading towards Payette Lake's east side or Ponderosa State Park.

Spring Mountain Ranch Road offers a well-maintained route. It is the recommended route for those traveling in campers or hauling oversized loads. This route also routes to the east side of Payette Lake or Ponderosa State Park.

The City of McCall stated that both alternative roads allow visitors to bypass multiple construction zones and reach their destination with minimal disruption, while still enjoying the picturesque views of the McCall area as they make their way to their desired destinations.

The advisory reminds travelers to exercise caution and adhere to all traffic regulations - speed limits, fellow motorists and any posted signage - to ensure the safety of all travelers and minimize congestion on the alternate routes.

For additional information and real-time updates regarding road conditions, visit the City of McCall website or text "roadworks" to the phone number (208) 271-9002.

