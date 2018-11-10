BOISE — A popular Idaho vacation destination has been ranked among the "25 Best Family Weekend Getaways with Kids," according to TripAdvisor, the self-proclaimed world’s largest travel website.

Travel experts say there is nothing like a weekend getaway in McCall to bring a quick fix of family fun.

They say nature-loving families will enjoy this Idaho resort town for its abundance of outdoor activities from camping and bonfires in Ponderosa State Park to whitewater rafting on the Salmon River. There is so much for both children and adults to do.

The article also named Brundage Mountain for its wintertime skiing and scenic chairlift rides in the summer. And spending time by Payette Lake for some quiet family bonding.

With lots of options, McCall is rated one of the best family weekend getaways in the Northwest region. Other Northwest destinations ranked in the top 25 Best Family Weekend Getaways with Kids are West Yellowstone, Montana, Florence, Oregon, Spokane, Washington, and Seward, Alaska.

To read about all the top family weekend getaways as ranked by TripAdvisor, click here.

