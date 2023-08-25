McCall Police make arrest in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Caldwell resident Robert Harding Tunison, 36, is charged with vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury accident, both felonies in Idaho.

MCCALL, Idaho — McCall Police Department has made an arrest in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on Aug. 19.

Caldwell resident Robert Harding Tunison, 36, is charged with vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury accident, both felonies in Idaho. The victim was found badly injured lying in the bike path near Lenora Street and Wooley Avenue and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

McCall PD said in a news release that officers asked the community to review video footage from the area to help. They began reviewing evidence and conducting interviews, located Tunison and then obtained an arrest warrant.

According to court filings, Tunison is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, plant, propogate, etc.

Tunison was found by a Valley County Sheriff's deputy near the Valley County and Adams County border where he was taken into custody by the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

