McCall man dies after motorcycle crash near Mesa

MESA, Idaho — A McCall man died on Sunday afternoon after he crashed his motorcycle into a cattle guard on Middle Fork Road, just north of Mesa, according to Idaho State Police.

Officials said the crash happened at about 2:38 p.m Sunday on Middle Fork Road, just east of Highway 95.

Police say 74-year-old John Bowman of McCall was driving a 1995 BMW motorcycle and tried to cross a cattle guard but hit a large tractor tired that was mounted to the cattle guard. The crash ejected Bowman from the motorcycle and he died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

His next of kin have been notified about his death.