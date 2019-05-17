MCCALL, Idaho — For the fourth year in a row, the City of McCall is banning alcohol drinks in lakefront parks on the Fourth of July. The McCall City Council approved the ban at its meeting last week.

The 24-hour ban is only at parks that border Payette Lake. Those include Legacy Park, Brown Park, Davis Beach Park, Rotary Park and Art Roberts Park.

The Fourth of July falls on a Thursday this year. City officials they have seen a decline in the rowdiness that plagued the celebration in years before the alcohol ban was implemented.

McCall Communication Manager Erin Greaves says the Lakeside Liberty Fest will be held again this year at Legacy Park. The family-friendly event features lots of music, food, and other activities for the entire family.

Also, “Movie Under the Stars” will return on July 5 at Legacy beach, she said.

And on Saturday, July 6, there will be an open house at the McCall Airport.

Greaves says the theme of this year’s festival is “Idaho’s Outdoor Playground.” A full schedule of events is in the works and will be announced soon.



“It’s going to be another great event, and we are excited that the locals are coming out and want to participate,” said Greaves.

Alcohol is also banned at North Beach on Payette Lake by the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and Valley County. That ban lasts from July 3-7.