Caldwell mayor presents police chief pick to city council Wednesday

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Caldwell Police Department Community Room. You may attend in person or watch the meeting on the city's YouTube page.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALDWELL, Idaho — Editor's note: The video above this article was published May 20.

Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner will officially present Jason Kuzik as his recommendation for Caldwell Police Chief at a special city council meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m.

On May 20, Wagoner announced Kuzik as his recommendation to succeed Frank Wyant, who is retiring effective May 31.

A committee that recently interviewed candidates for the chief position submitted three choices to Wagoner, who decided to recommend Kuzik to the Caldwell City Council.

Wednesday's city council meeting will be held in the Caldwell Police Department Community Room. You may attend in person or watch the meeting on the City of Caldwell YouTube page.

Kuzik is a 25-year law enforcement veteran who currently serves as a captain with the police department in Henderson, Nevada, which is about 15 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Wednesday's City of Caldwell news release said Wagoner has "every confidence that Mr. Kuzik has the necessary experience and background to lead CPD into the future."

Like Caldwell, the city where Kuzik currently serves has seen rapid growth in recent years. Henderson's population in the 2020 Census was 317,610 -- up from ten years earlier, when the 2010 Census put Henderson's population at 257,729. When Kuzik started with the police department there, about 175,000 people lived in Henderson.

"I found Caldwell to have similarities to Henderson with a focus on community, family, and public safety. Before this exciting opportunity came about, my wife, Sandy, and I already decided that Caldwell would be our home after my eventual retirement from the Henderson Police Department in a few years," Kuzik said. "Though there have been some recent challenges within CPD, I believe the department is strong, resilient, and very capable."

If he's confirmed, Kuzik would succeed Wyant as an FBI investigation continues into allegations of misconduct by some officers in the Caldwell P.D. Street Crimes Unit.

Also, former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley, who was fired May 3, is awaiting trial on two federal felony charges: destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in a federal investigation, and deprivation of rights under color of law. Hoadley has pleaded not guilty to both charges. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 19.

Watch more Local News: