Watch now: Boise Mayor McLean holds State of the City address

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will give her 2022 State of the City address today at 4 p.m.

The mayor will be celebrating Boise and highlighting the ways the city is coming together to create a better environment for everyone.

A community fair will be held at the JUMP plaza from 3-6 p.m. and will be showing a stream of the address on the JUMPotron. There will also be live music and activities for all ages that will continue after the conclusion of the address.

Over the last year, several of Mayor McLean's five strategic priority areas have seen big accomplishments.

The city of Boise has continued to invest in the community by providing better mental health support systems. More than $15 million has been provided for rental assistance to keep Boise families in their homes and accessibility services have been improved at city facilities by improving language services for everyone in Boise.

The Boise Pathways Plan was also implemented to give 112 miles of new pathways to better connect Boise's community. Under McLean's direction, thousands of trees were planted around the city as part of the City of Trees Challenge in combating climate change.

Mayor McLean has held monthly listening sessions to answer questions and take feedback from residents and says she will continue communicating with Boiseans and work to increase transparency from the mayor's office.

