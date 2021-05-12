Boise mayor announces 4th of July fireworks display on for 2021

The fireworks display at Ann Morrison Park will happen at about 10:15 p.m. on July 4.

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that there will be "a summer of celebration," which will include the city's pools opening in June and the Fourth of July fireworks show returning to Ann Morrison Park.

“We have made huge strides in recent months in the fight against COVID-19 and I can’t imagine a better way to celebrate our citizens’ resiliency than with a state-of-the-art firework display for all to enjoy,” McLean said.

The fireworks display at Ann Morrison Park will happen at about 10:15 p.m. on July 4. No cars will be allowed in the park during the day but visitors are free to walk or ride through the park.

The City of Boise also wants to remind people that no glass bottles or containers are allowed inside the park and no alcoholic beverages are allowed with 250 feet of the Boise Greenbelt.