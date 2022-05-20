Mayor recommends Jason Kuzik as next Caldwell Police chief

Kuzik has 25 years of law enforcement experience. He's currently a captain with the Henderson Police Department in Nevada.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner has announced his recommendation for the city's next police chief, to succeed Frank Wyant, who is retiring effective May 31.

A committee that recently interviewed candidates for the chief position submitted three choices to Wagoner, who decided to recommend Jason Kuzik to the city council.

Kuzik is a 25-year law enforcement veteran who currently serves as a captain with the police department in Henderson, Nevada, which is about 15 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

A City of Caldwell news release describes Kuzik as a "strong advocate of community policing, accountability at all levels, procedural justice, mentorship, officer wellness, community engagement, progressive ideas, victim assistance and continual development."

Like Caldwell, the city where Kuzik currently serves has seen rapid growth in recent years. Henderson's population in the 2020 Census was 317,610 -- up from ten years earlier, when the 2010 Census put Henderson's population at 257,729. When Kuzik started with the police department there, about 175,000 people lived in Henderson.

"I found Caldwell to have similarities to Henderson with a focus on community, family, and public safety. Before this exciting opportunity came about, my wife, Sandy, and I already decided that Caldwell would be our home after my eventual retirement from the Henderson Police Department in a few years," Kuzik said. "Though there have been some recent challenges within CPD, I believe the department is strong, resilient, and very capable."

If he's confirmed, Kuzik would succeed Wyant as an FBI investigation continues into allegations of misconduct by some officers in the Caldwell P.D. Street Crimes Unit. Also, former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley, who was fired May 3, is awaiting trial on two federal felony charges: destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in a federal investigation, and deprivation of rights under color of law. Hoadley has pleaded not guilty to both charges. His trial is scheduled for September 19.

Mayor Wagoner will present Kuzik as his choice for police chief at a special City Council meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, in the Caldwell Police Department Community Room. You may attend in person or watch the meeting on the City of Caldwell YouTube page.

