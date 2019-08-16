BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise will halt planning on the proposed Main Library project and the issue will not appear on the November ballot, Mayor Dave Bieter announced Friday.

The decision to "pause" the $85 million project comes after two new developments this week, according to the city.

Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane informed the mayor that he will not place the library item on ballots for the November election, and that only legal action could reverse his decision.

In addition, Bieter said, cost estimates for the project have come in much higher than expected, pushing the price tag above the city's $85 million budget. The project planning team says the hot construction market and "extreme volatility" in building material prices are behind the estimated cost jump.

Bieter said he continues to back pursuing the library project in the future.

“I believe a new Main Library is vital to the future of our city and I will remain dedicated to making sure we have one,” said Bieter. “However, with little time before ballots must be printed, and to avoid further confusion among residents, a court action simply isn’t viable at this time.”

Bieter said he also consulted with Boise City Council President Pro Tem Elaine Clegg, who sponsored the ordinance calling for the November special election on the library project.

A public hearing on the vote, which had been scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m., has been canceled. The city has also canceled a planned 3 p.m. briefing on the project before the city council.

“Our planning process worked exactly as it should by showing us these external market forces are putting too much pressure on our planned budget,” Bieter said in a statement. “The prudent option at this point is to pause the project so we can better understand our options going forward.”

The mayor says he will recommend the city explore different options to fund the project, including seeking philanthropic donations, possible design changes and assessing whether market changes could place the project in a better financial position.

The city will schedule another open house once officials understand how the project might move forward.

“I continue to be committed to a new main library that meets the needs of our community with a fiscally responsible plan,” Bieter said. “Pausing our planning for the time being is a judicious and reasonable move to ensure a new Main Library is built for generations to come.”

