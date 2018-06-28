ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Five people are dead and others were injured after a man opened fire Thursday inside the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at 888 Bestgate Road. Within 60 seconds, police responded to the scene and evacuated the building.

Several people were "gravely injured." According to Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh those that were injured were transferred to hospital.

The extent of their injuries has not been released.

During a news conference, Anne Arundel County Police confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody. They said no gunfire was exchanged with the suspect and that he is currently being interviewed.

"This is going to be a long investigation," Anne Arundel County Acting Police Chief William Krampf said.

CBS is reporting that the suspect in the shooting is a white male in his 20s and that he isn’t cooperating with police. They said he damaged his fingertips and police are unable to identify him.

BREAKING: CBS News reports:

*suspect in the Capital Gazette newspaper shooting damaged his fingertips so that law enforcement can’t identify him from finger prints.

*suspect has no ID

*Smoke bombs/flash bangs were found in this backpackhttps://t.co/LLcMWzQMaS — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 28, 2018

At this time, police have not identified the weapon used but say he had a long gun. CBS is reporting that it was a shotgun.

Anne Arundel police searched the building and said that they found and handled what they believe is an explosive device.

Police have found & handled what they believe is an explosive device. Also told +107 ppl in the building escorted out safely. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/SM8Glmm3EY — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) June 28, 2018

Police also searched the building for any other possible suspects and said there are no other shooters.

The public is being told to stay away from the area while the investigation continues. Roads surrounding the area have been closed indefinitely.

A relocation center has been set up at the Lord and Taylor inside the mall.

Phil Davis, a reporter at the Capital Gazette tweeted that he hid under a desk during the shooting.

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

He added that the "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees."

“I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time,” Davis said in an interview with The Capital Gazette. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”

Editor for the Capital Gazette, Jimmy DeButts, said he is devastated and heartbroken following the shooting.

Devastated & heartbroken. Numb. Please stop asking for information/interviews. I’m in no position to speak, just know @capgaznews reporters & editors give all they have every day. There are no 40 hour weeks, no big paydays - just a passion for telling stories from our communty. — Jimmy DeButts (@jd3217) June 28, 2018

Governor Larry Hogan said the police response was incredible and possibly saved lives. He also tweeted that he is praying for those involved.

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

President Donald Trump also took to Twitter thanking all of the first responders.

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Capital Gazette Communications LLC, the Capital Gazette’s publisher, is one of the oldest publishers in the country, according to the Capital Gazette website. They have occupied the space at 888 Bestgate Rd. in Annapolis since 2014.

According to St. John Properties, the office building did not have a front desk, and was a "typical office."

This is a developing story. WUSA9 will have more as information becomes available.

