Mark Wahlberg makes appearance in Meridian

BOISE, Idaho — Joey and Lauren Jenkins, morning show hosts on My 102.7, posted on their Facebook page about a meeting with actor Mark Wahlberg in Meridian on Monday.
Wahlberg, an actor known for his starring role as Victor Sullivan in the 2022 "Uncharted" film, and Cade Yeager in "Transformers: The Last Knight," is branching out and now selling tequila called Flecha Azul Tequila.
On Wahlberg's Instagram, he announced that Giggdy D's Bar and Grill in Boise is the first to launch his tequila. The community had an opportunity to speak and take pictures with him.
The star of hits like "Ted" and "Invincible" also made an appearance in Boise this spring, catching up with former Boise State standout safety JL Skinner ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft outside of Albertsons:
