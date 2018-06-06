CALDWELL - A week ago, more than three dozen mares and foals were destined for a slaughterhouse in Canada. Instead, a Caldwell woman with what she calls a soft spot for horses came to their rescue.

Sheree Armstrong welcomed 21 mares and 15 foals to her property after seeing a Facebook post asking for someone to intervene and help the horses.

"I couldn't sit there and watch it happen," said Armstrong.

For Armstrong, caring for horses comes very naturally.

"I have a really soft spot for my horses," said Armstrong. "I've had horses since I was 8 years old."

She says she knew the post couldn't be ignored.

"It's heartbreaking," said Armstrong. "Some of these horses are beautiful horses. A lot of them are friendly, they want to get to know people. Some of these babies are only a couple days old and they would've been left there to starve to death."

Now that they've avoided that horrific end, a difficult task falls on Armstrong's shoulders: making sure they're all fed and taken care of so they can eventually be adopted.

"One horse is easy, 21 with babies is not easy," said Armstrong.

With around 30 horses already on the Armstrongs' property, making sure their inventory of hay keeps up with the demand of the newcomers is hard.

"They take a lot of food," said Armstrong. "It's because they're so thin. These mares eat about $50 worth of hay a day."

That equals about 800 pounds per day. These are numbers that add up constantly, but Armstrong says she wouldn't change a thing.

"These babies feel safe here and it chokes me up a little bit because they're just safe."

In the few short days that the horses have been rescued, Armstrong has realized how quickly her hay supply will dwindle over the next few months. She says any hay or monetary donations would be helpful in making sure the horses regain their strength.

You can donate through their website and you can also see which horses and foals are still up for adoption.

© 2018 KTVB