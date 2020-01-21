Hundreds march through downtown Boise to rally in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Boise State University President Dr. Marlene Tromp attended the MLK events at the Capitol.

Hundreds of people of all ages and from across the Treasure Valley marched to the Idaho State Capitol Building from Boise State University for a rally in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Inside the Statehouse, music and dance-filled the marble-encased building while Idaho Gov. Brad Little proclaimed Monday as Martin Luther King-Idaho Human Rights Day.

“I, Brad Little, Governor of the state of Idaho do hereby proclaim January 20, 2020, Martin Luther King Jr. Idaho human rights day in Idaho,” Gov. Little said.

Boise State University President Dr. Marlene Tromp was Monday’s keynote speaker.

“As we all know Dr. King concerned himself with racism as he put it in 1968, racism is total estrangement, it separates not only minds but bodies and spirits, some of our legislatures have expressed concerns with me about such separation wanting to ensure that if people gather apart from each other they also come together again,” Tromp said.

As an activist, a minister, a dreamer, King became a national leader for the Civil Rights Movement before he was assassinated in 1968. Over five decades later, his accomplishments and teachings continue to inspire generations.

Dr. Tromp, along with others who spoke out encouraged everyone to continue to make King's dream, a reality.