PAYETTE, Idaho — The body of a man was recovered from the Snake River Thursday evening.

According to the Payette County Sheriff's Office, the body was spotted in the water near Payette at about 7:30 p.m.

Deputies and members of the Payette County Swift Water Rescue Team went out to the area, and pulled the body from the river.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's cause of death has not been released, and authorities are still working to identify him.

