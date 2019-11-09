EAGLE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man found dead in an Eagle canal Tuesday.

The man was identified as 61-year-old John Michael Showalter.

Police say the 61-year-old man was "a well-known transient." There is no evidence of foul play in his death.

Police started looking for Showalter on Friday after he did not show up at his job, and his employers told officers they were worried about him. The man had previously been known to sleep along the canal banks, police said.

The body was found Tuesday afternoon by an Eagle Police sergeant who was walking along the canal bank off South Plaza Drive, near the State Street intersection.

Investigators are still working to figure out how and when Showalter fell into the water, but say there was nothing to indicate violence or foul play.

The cause and manner of his death have not been released, pending the results from toxicology tests, which can take several weeks.

Showalter's family has been located and notified of his death.