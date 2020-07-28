Man, teenager drown while fishing on the Snake River

The pair were fishing in Oxbow Reservoir near Browleee Dam when they went under the water and did not resurface, officials said.

A man and a 14-year-old boy drowned while fishing in Oxbow Reservoir on the Snake River Monday morning, investigators said.

According to the Baker County (Ore.) Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just before 11 a.m. Monday near Brownlee Dam, on the Idaho-Oregon border.

The father of the teenager called 911 and told authorities that his son and his friend had been walking in the water, fishing below the dam when they suddenly appeared to have difficulty and went under.

The man attempted to go into the water but was unable to reach the two victims. Neither was wearing a life jacket and neither resurfaced.

Deputies launched two boats and a jet ski and, at about 1 p.m., the bodies of the man and teen were located. Search and rescue divers then recovered the bodies.

The sheriff's office identified the drowning victims as 14-year-old Wyatt James Smith and 41-year-old Matthew Titus Kellogg.