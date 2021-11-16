Police: Caldwell officers shoot, kill 92-year-old who aimed gun at them

The shooting happened after police were called out to a report of a "suspicious person" driving around a Caldwell neighborhood.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Officers with Caldwell Police fatally shot a 92-year-old man after he pointed a gun at them early Tuesday morning, according to the department.

Police were called out to the 19000 block of Alleghenny Way in Caldwell at 12:46 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person driving around in a truck.

The officers drove out to the neighborhood and saw the truck parked on the side of the road. The two officers walked up to the side of the vehicle to talk with the person inside, a 92-year-old white man sitting in the driver's seat.

While sitting in the truck, police say, the man raised a handgun and pointed it at the officers. Both officers shot at the man, hitting and killing him.

Neither officer was injured. Both have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.

Two handguns were found inside the man's vehicle. His name has not been released.

The Critical Incident Task Force, led by Idaho State Police, has been called in to handle the shooting investigation.

