BOISE, Idaho — A man in his early 30s was taken to a Boise hospital Thursday evening after spending nearly 30 minutes underwater at the Parkcenter Pond.

Char Jackson, a spokeswoman for the Boise Fire Department, tells KTVB that firefighters were called to the east end of the pond at 8:55 p.m. after two people spotted a man go under the water. He did not surface.

The Boise Dive Team arrived on scene and began searching for the man. He was recovered 28 minutes after the initial report came in, according to Jackson.

Firefighters administered CPR and he was transported to St. Luke's downtown. No word yet his condition.

Officials on scene said the man was fishing on a dock prior to going in the water. It's unclear if he had some type of medical issue.

Ada County Paramedics and Boise Police assisted on the call.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.