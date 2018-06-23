BOISE - A 21-year-old Nampa man injured Wednesday in a crash on Idaho 21 near South Surprise Way in Boise has died, Idaho State Police said Saturday.

Taber Herrera was driving a Subaru Legacy that collided with an F-150 driven by 26-year-old Zachary Renslow of Boise at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Idaho State Police say Herrera crossed the center line.

After the crash, Herrera was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, where he died Saturday. Renslow was taken by private car to St. Luke's.

Renslow's condition was not available.

