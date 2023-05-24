Man passes away the day after crash near Jerome cheese factory

Idaho State Police said the driver "exited" his pickup while it was in motion early Monday on West 100 South Road.

JEROME, Idaho — A 38-year-old man from Wendell died Tuesday at the hospital, one day after he was injured in a crash in Jerome County, Idaho State Police said Wednesday.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was headed west on 100 South in a Chevrolet Silverado just before 1:45 a.m. Monday when police said he "exited the vehicle while it was motion." The truck came to rest against a nearby fence, according to ISP. The scene is near the Jerome Cheese Company.

The driver was the only person involved in the crash. An air ambulance crew flew him to the hospital.

The road was blocked for about an hour and 50 minutes. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

