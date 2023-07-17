Nampa man found dead in Snake River on second day of Owyhee County search

60-year-old William Ramos was swept away Sunday, near Bernard's Landing, the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office said.

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — Owyhee County deputies have found the body of a man who disappeared Sunday while swimming in the Snake River.

The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office said a husband and wife were boating on the river when, at about 11 a.m. Sunday, the husband went for a swim near Bernard's Landing. He was not wearing a life preserver, and the strong currents swept him away, the sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook.

The wife jumped in after her husband, also without a life preserver. The strong currents also pulled her in, but she found her way to shore.

Chief Deputy Steve Crawford said that in a search that began Sunday, deputies set out again at 8 a.m. Monday to search the area around Bernard's Landing. At about 10;55 a.m., they found 60-year-old William Ramos deceased. He was from Nampa.

The Owyhee Co. Sheriff's Office, Canyon County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police worked together Sunday and Monday morning to find the missing man. The agencies in the search have used boats, jet-skis, drones, a fixed-wing aircraft and Saint Alphonsus Life Flight.

Bernard's Landing is located along Highway 78 just southeast of Givens Hot Springs.

