HOMEDALE, Idaho -- Multiple agencies are searching for a man who did not appear to make it out of the water after his boat flipped in the Snake River Wednesday night.

According to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office, officials were alerted just before 10:30 p.m. that the boat had capsized at the Homedale dock.

Multiple people were in the boat at the time. All but one of them made it safely to shore, sheriff's officials say.

The search for the missing man is still ongoing Thursday, with the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office, Canyon County Sheriff's Office and Homedale Police Department responding. Law enforcement have multiple boats out searching the river, and crews walking along the shore, checking the banks.

The missing man's name and age have not yet been released.



