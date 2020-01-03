Man killed, woman injured in fatal crash near Mountain Home

Idaho State Police responded to a fatal crash north of Mountain Home on Saturday.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash near Mountain Home on Saturday.

Police say Mountain Home residents 39-year-old Chantine M. Anderson-Flock was driving with 46-year-old Lloyd D. Hughes sitting in the passenger seat when he overcorrected, hit a rock and rolled over.

Anderson-Flock was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to Police.

Authorities say Hughes was not wearing his seatbelt. As a result, he was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by Idaho State Police.

