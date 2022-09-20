Man killed when motorcycle, pickup crash in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Nevada died at the scene Monday after his motorcycle and a pickup collided on U.S. Highway 95 in Canyon County just east of Nyssa, Oregon.
At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Idaho State Police said, the driver of a Nissan Titan headed north on Highway 95 turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 20-26 when her pickup and the motorcycle collided.
The motorcyclist, a 62-year-old man from Henderson, Nevada, died at the scene. Police said he was wearing a helmet. His name has not been released.
The pickup driver, a 50-year-old woman from Nampa, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
