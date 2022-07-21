Man killed in motorcycle crash on Sweet-Ola Highway

The 73-year-old man from Sweet was traveling northbound on a 2020 Harley Davidson when he went off the road after failing to turn around a curve in the roadway.

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — A 73-year-old man was killed Thursday following a motorcycle crash on Sweet-Ola Highway in Gem County, Idaho State Police reported.

The man was traveling northbound on a 2020 Harley Davidson when he went off the road after failing to turn around a curve in the roadway.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the man from Sweet crossed a nearby canal after going off the road and came to rest in a pasture.

The crash occurred around 2:52 p.m. at mile marker 3.5 in Gem County. The man died at the scene of the crash.

ISP said the Sweet man was wearing a helmet.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

