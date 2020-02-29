Man killed in motorcycle crash on Eagle Road

Police urge drivers to avoid the area until the crash is cleared.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A man died in a motorcycle versus vehicle crash on Eagle Road on Friday night, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Meridian Police Department said the crash happened near Eagle Road and Baldcypress Street in Meridian, between McMillian and Ustick roads, at about 7 p.m.

The vehicle involved in the crash was a GMC Terrian and two people were in the SUV, the Meridian police spokesperson told KTVB.

The man was wearing a helmet, according to officials.

Police have not released the age or the identity of the man killed in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

One northbound lane of Eagle Road is closed and police urge drivers to avoid the area until the crash is cleared.