BOISE - Police said a man was killed Wednesday afternoon in an industrial accident on the Hewlett-Packard campus off Chinden Boulevard.

Ada County dispatch said fire and medical crews responded at around 2:51 p.m. to a report of a metal box that fell on someone near Building 7.

A KTVB crew on the scene described what appeared to be landscaping equipment and a trailer - possibly with tree trimmings inside.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

