CALDWELL, Idaho — One person died and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash north of Caldwell Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Market Road near Sand Hollow Road in Canyon County.

According to Idaho State Police, 65-year-old Robert Murray of Council was driving east on Market Road in a pickup truck when he crossed into the oncoming lane and struck an SUV driven by 56-year-old Javier Animas Sobrevilla of Walla Walla, Washington.

Animas Sobrevilla died from his injuries at the scene police said.

The passenger of the Ford Expedition, 45-year-old Deysi Thomsen of Boise, was injured and taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsas Regional Medical Center in Boise.