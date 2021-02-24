Man killed in crash on Meridian Road

Police say the driver was crossing Meridian Road when the crash happened.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A 61-year-old man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Meridian Road Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened at about 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Calderwood Street and Meridian Road.

According to the Meridian Police Department, the man was driving west on Calderwood in a 2010 Toyota Prius when he crossed Meridian Road and collided with a southbound 2001 Dodge Ram, driven by a 57-year-old man.

The Prius driver died from his injuries on the scene. The driver of the Dodge was not treated for any injuries, police said.

No citations have been issued.

Crash reconstruction is being conducted by the Ada County Sheriff's Office as the investigation continues.

The identity of the man who died will be released by the Ada County Coroner's Office.

