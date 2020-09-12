Police: Man hospitalized after stepping onto Boise street, getting hit by car

Investigators said the pedestrian may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time.

A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a car on a Boise street Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on American Boulevard near the I-184 Connector overpass.

According to Boise police, the pedestrian suddenly left the sidewalk, walked into the middle of the road where he was struck by a vehicle.

Investigators believe the man - who has not been identified by police - was under the influence of alcohol at the time. He was taken to a Boise hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was listed in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

