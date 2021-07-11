Man goes missing in Coeur d'Alene River after boating

A woman reported that the man and she were boating on the river.

ROSE LAKE, Idaho — A man went missing after swimming on the Coeur d'Alene River on Saturday afternoon.

When the Kootenai County Sheriff showed up to the Highway 3 and Kilarney Lake Road area, a woman reported that the man and she were boating on the river.

At some point when they were boating the keys fell into the water. They both made an effort to grab the keys by jumping into the water.

The woman said that at one point the man started calling out for help. He was also not wearing a life jacket.

The woman had been wearing a life jacket and was able to make it to the shore safely. She then attempted to toss the man her life jacket.

He shortly after disappeared into the water.

When dive team members arrived, they searched for over an hour for the man but were unsuccessful.

Later on, Deputies from the Side Scan Sonar Team responded trying to locate the man as well.

On Sunday, the search will continue and some portions of the CDA river from Rose Lake to the Hwy 3 Bridge south of Kilarney Lake Rd may be closed to boating traffic.