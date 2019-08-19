BOISE, Idaho — A 19-year-old man has been found safe after he went missing on the Boise River.

Ada County Dispatch says they received a call of a man missing after his raft deflated near the Park Center Pond around 9:30 Sunday night.

The calling party said he had been missing for 20 to 40 minutes at that point.

A water rescue team was dispatched to the scene.

Ada County dispatchers tell KTVB the rescue team found the man outside of the water a short time later. He was found further down the river from where he was first reported missing.

Dispatchers say he was able to get himself out of the water.

The man was not taken to the hospital.

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app