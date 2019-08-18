BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man whose body was found in Quinn's pond Saturday night.

He was identified Monday as 21-year-old Patrick Bunguke of Boise.

Police say Bunguke had been in the water for several days. His body was found about 75 feet from the shoreline, in the area of the dock located near the entrance of the park, Boise Police said.

Bunguke had last been seen at Quinn's Pond at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, according to the coroner.

The coroner's office has not released an official cause of death, pending toxicology reports, but say it is being investigated as a drowning.

Quinn's Pond was packed with people on Sunday, many of whom said they were surprised a body would go unnoticed for that long.

"Usually there are enough people around in a situation when you are in a situation, they can help, usually," said Julie who was at Quinn's Pond Sunday for a baby shower. "My heart goes out to his family, that is unfortunate."

Police do not believe foul play was involved.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Some families who were at Quinn's Pond on Sunday said Saturday's discovery wouldn't stop them from coming back.

"It seems like a family oriented place, a pretty safe place," said John Kimbrell, who was visiting Quinn's Pond with his family Sunday.

