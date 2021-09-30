Man found dead in Boise River identified

The 46-year-old's body was pulled from the river about a mile downstream from the spot where a witness reported seeing a man vanish underwater Sept. 15.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office on Thursday released the name of a man whose body was found in the Boise River earlier this week.

The man was identified as 46-year-old Todd Scherer of Meridian.

Scherer's remains were pulled from the water Tuesday evening near Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The coroner listed both the cause and manner of Scherer's death as "pending," and an investigation is underway by the Boise Police Department.

The body was found about a mile downstream from an area where a witness reported seeing a man slip beneath the surface of the river and fail to come back up on Sept. 15. Police and the Boise Fire Dive Team responded to the river at that time, but did not find anything.

