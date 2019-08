BOISE, Idaho — A 19-year-old man has been found after he went missing on the Boise River.

Ada County Dispatch says they received a call of a man missing after his raft deflated near the Park Center Pond around 9:30 Sunday night.

The calling party says he had been missing 20 to 40 minutes at that point.

A water rescue team was dispatched to the scene.

He was found a short time later.

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app