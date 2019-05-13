WASHINGTON COUNTY, Idaho — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a 23-year-old man died on Saturday when the UTV he was riding caught on fire.

Investigators say they received calls of the UTV fire at about 3 p.m., near Steck Park in Washington County.

The driver, 42-year-old James Bingham, told police that he was driving the UTV downhill when he says someone on the road waving his arms and yelling at them that their UTV was on fire. Bingham was able to get out of his harness before fire engulfed the vehicle, according to police.

His passenger, Steven Groves, was not able to get out of the harness in time and died after getting third-degree burns on most of his body.

Bingham pulled Groves out of the UTV after the harness burned off and both were taken to Weiser Memorial Hospital, and then transferred to the Salt Lake City burn center, where Groves died from his injuries.

No word on Bingham's condition.

Two juveniles were seriously injured in a separate accident in Washington County when they crashed the UTV they were riding near Brownlee Summit.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it happened Saturday around 6 p.m.

The two were taken by Life Flight to a Boise hospital. No word on their condition.