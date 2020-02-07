x
Idaho's man body recovered in Snake River

The Jerome County Sheriff's Office says that searchers found the body of Austin Carey on Wednesday morning near Pillar Falls.
The Perrine Bridge spans across the Snake River Canyon. It is a popular spot for BASE jumpers.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The body of a man who moved to south-central Idaho to train as a BASE jumper has been found in the Snake River several weeks after he went swimming following a successful jump. 

Carey went missing June 18 after he tried to swim across the river near the falls. 

BASE stands for building, antenna, span and earth - the objects jumpers leap from and parachute down. 

Carey last summer moved from California to the area that has a high bridge spanning the Snake River that's used by BASE jumpers. 

