Man dies in paragliding crash in Horseshoe Bend

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a paraglider that happened Wednesday morning at the Horseshoe Bend Flight Park.

Sheriff Scott Turner said the call came in around 10:10 a.m.

Turner says the person paragliding was a newer student and went into spiral. He was not able to recover from the spin and fell onto rocks near the Payette River. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boise County Coroner Pam Garlock identified the crash victim as Mark Matsuyama, 31, from McCall, Idaho.

