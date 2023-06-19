Man dies in hospital after attack in Idaho Maximum Security Institution

IDOC says the resident was in critical condition until dying just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

KUNA, Idaho — A 26-year-old died after being attacked at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution where he was a resident, the Idaho Department of Corrections said.

The man was declared dead at a Boise hospital just after 8 p.m. Sunday. IDOC said in a press release that the man was assaulted by two other residents in the facility on June 15. Idaho State Police are investigating the incident.