Man dies in hospital after attack in Idaho Maximum Security Institution

KUNA, Idaho — A 26-year-old died after being attacked at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution where he was a resident, the Idaho Department of Corrections said.
The man was declared dead at a Boise hospital just after 8 p.m. Sunday. IDOC said in a press release that the man was assaulted by two other residents in the facility on June 15. Idaho State Police are investigating the incident.
Visitation was suspended for the institution on June 15. As of June 16 visitation is still suspended for the institution's A-block "until further notice." Visitation is available for all other IMSI housing units.