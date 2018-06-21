BOISE -- Detectives are investigating after a man died while being taken into custody by Boise Police officers early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers made contact with 45-year-old Scott Daniel Townsend while investigating a report of battery at a business near State Street and Horseshoe Bend Road at about 4 a.m. Townsend, who was cooperative with officers, was placed under arrest.

A short time later, police say officers noticed Townsend appeared to be having a medical emergency. The officers called for paramedics and began life-saving measures, but the man died before reaching a local hospital.

Townsend's cause of death has not been released. Boise Police detectives and the Ada County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death.

