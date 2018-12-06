CASCADE - A Las Vegas man has died during a rafting accident in the central Idaho wilderness, the Valley County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday.

The accident happened on Saturday afternoon on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in the Frank Church River of No Return Wildnerness.

The sheriff's office says David J. Glenn, 53, of North Las Vegas, and his son were in a raft that overturned in rapids. Glenn floated through another rapid before he was pulled out of the water.

CPR was performed on Glenn and an air ambulance was called. The helicopter was later canceled after Glenn died.

A detective was flown to the Pistol Creek Ranch to conduct a death investigation. The coroner's office will determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities say Glenn was wearing a life jacket, but it was loose, causing him to ride low in the water.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate.

