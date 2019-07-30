BOISE, Idaho — A man died at a Boise hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest while floating on the Boise River Monday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews were called to the river near Bown Crossing at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

A man in his 60s had fallen out of his inner tube, and Boise Fire officials believe he suffered a cardiac arrest while trying to get back on the tube.

The man was give life-saving measures on the shore and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man's identity has not been released.