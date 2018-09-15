BELLEVUE — Authorities in central Idaho say a house fire in Bellevue left one man dead and sent a woman to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Bart Lassman tells The Times-News that the couple was in the house when the fire was reported at about 6 a.m. Friday.

Lassman says the man died in the house, but the woman escaped and was driven to a hospital by a relative.

Names haven't been released.

Lassman says the house is a total loss. Damage estimates weren't provided.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

